Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Crown Castle Int (CCI, SBAC, AMT, LSI, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Crown Castle Int ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 76.78. Sba Comm Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.59. American Tower C ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.38.

Life Storage Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.90, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.45.

