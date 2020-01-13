Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Crown Castle Int (CCI, AMT, SBAC, PSA, CUBE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Crown Castle Int ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 66.61. Following is American Tower C with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.57. Sba Comm Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.71.

Public Storage follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.47, and Cubesmart rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.77.

