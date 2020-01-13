Wd-40 Co has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, PG, CLX, CHD, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 81.21. Following is Procter & Gamble with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.38. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.11.

Church & Dwight follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.60, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.73.

