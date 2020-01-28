MySmarTrend
Wd-40 Co is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WDFC, PG, CHD, CL, CLX)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.72. Procter & Gamble is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.99, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Clorox Co on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $151.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Clorox Co have risen 4.3%. We continue to monitor Clorox Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): WDFC PG CHD CL CLX

