Wd-40 Co is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (WDFC, CHD, PG, CL, CLX)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 6.28. Church & Dwight is next with a EV/Sales of 4.84. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.62.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a EV/Sales of 4.22, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.11.

