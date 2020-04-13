Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (WDFC, CLX, PG, CHD, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 76.78. Following is Clorox Co with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.29. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.80.

Church & Dwight follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.93, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.65.

