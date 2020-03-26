Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.80. Following is Church & Dwight with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.93. Since that call, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.