Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.80. Following is Church & Dwight with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97.
Clorox Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.86.
