Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, PG, CHD, CL, CLX)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.17. Following is Procter & Gamble with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.59. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.32.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.91, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wd-40 Co and will alert subscribers who have WDFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.