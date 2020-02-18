Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Oil Dri Corp in the Household Products Industry (ODC, PG, CENT, CENTA, CHD)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 885.4%. Procter & Gamble is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,615.9%. Central Garden ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%.
Central Garden-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,170.2%.
