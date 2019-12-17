Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Oil Dri Corp in the Household Products Industry (ODC, PG, CENT, CENTA, CHD)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 885.4%. Procter & Gamble is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,615.9%. Central Garden ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%.
Central Garden-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,170.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Church & Dwight on October 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.56. Since that call, shares of Church & Dwight have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio oil dri corp Procter & Gamble central garden central garden-a church & dwight