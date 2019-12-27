Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, PG, CHD, CL, CLX)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.81. Following is Procter & Gamble with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.21. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.14.
Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wd-40 Co on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Wd-40 Co have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Wd-40 Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio wd-40 co Procter & Gamble church & dwight colgate-palmoliv clorox co