Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Procter & Gamble in the Household Products Industry (PG, CL, KMB, CLX, ENR)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Procter & Gamble ranks highest with a CE of $15,000. Following is Colgate-Palmoliv with a CE of $2,000. Kimberly-Clark ranks third highest with a CE of $616.
Clorox Co follows with a CE of $418, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the top five with a CE of $378.
