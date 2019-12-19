Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.14. Following is Church & Dwight with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.11. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.65.

Clorox Co follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.43, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.56.

