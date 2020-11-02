Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CL, CLX)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 6.65. Following is Church & Dwight with a EV/Sales of 5.28. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.02.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a EV/Sales of 4.62, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.86.

