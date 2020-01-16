MySmarTrend
Oil Dri Corp has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Household Products Industry (ODC, PG, CENT, CENTA, CHD)

Written on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 2:06am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 885.4%. Procter & Gamble is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,615.9%. Central Garden ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%.

Central Garden-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,830.9%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,170.2%.

