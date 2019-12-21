Highest Level of Cash in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG, CL, KMB, CLX, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Procter & Gamble ranks highest with a CE of $15,000. Colgate-Palmoliv is next with a CE of $2,000. Kimberly-Clark ranks third highest with a CE of $616.

Clorox Co follows with a CE of $418, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the top five with a CE of $378.

