Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (NEE, MGEE, IDA, OGE, PPL)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Nextera Energy ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65. Following is Mge Energy Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.22. Idacorp Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.99.

Oge Energy Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.90.

