Nextera Energy has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Electric Utilities Industry (NEE, IDA, OGE, ES, PPL)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nextera Energy ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.60. Following is Idacorp Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.17. Oge Energy Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.86.

Eversource Energ follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.55, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.41.

