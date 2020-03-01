Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Nextera Energy (NEE, IDA, OGE, PPL, ES)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nextera Energy ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.96. Following is Idacorp Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.04. Oge Energy Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.73.

Ppl Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.35, and Eversource Energ rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.27.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nextera Energy on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $231.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Nextera Energy have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Nextera Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.