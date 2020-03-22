MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PNC, MTB, CMA, BPOP, FITB)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:03am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pnc Financial Se ranks highest with a CE of $34,000. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a CE of $6,000. Comerica Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.

Popular Inc follows with a CE of $6,000, and Fifth Third Banc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fifth Third Banc on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.93. Since that call, shares of Fifth Third Banc have fallen 56.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest level of cash pnc financial se m&t bank corp comerica inc popular inc fifth third banc

Ticker(s): PNC MTB CMA BPOP FITB

Contact Amy Schwartz