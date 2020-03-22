Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PNC, MTB, CMA, BPOP, FITB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pnc Financial Se ranks highest with a CE of $34,000. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a CE of $6,000. Comerica Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.

Popular Inc follows with a CE of $6,000, and Fifth Third Banc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.

