Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PNC, MTB, CMA, BPOP, FITB)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Pnc Financial Se ranks highest with a CE of $34,000. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a CE of $6,000. Comerica Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.
Popular Inc follows with a CE of $6,000, and Fifth Third Banc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fifth Third Banc on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.93. Since that call, shares of Fifth Third Banc have fallen 56.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash pnc financial se m&t bank corp comerica inc popular inc fifth third banc