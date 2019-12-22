Pnc Financial Se has the Highest Level of Cash in the Regional Banks Industry (PNC, MTB, CMA, BPOP, FITB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pnc Financial Se ranks highest with a CE of $34,000. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a CE of $6,000. Comerica Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.

Popular Inc follows with a CE of $6,000, and Fifth Third Banc rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fifth Third Banc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Fifth Third Banc have risen 12.7%. We continue to monitor Fifth Third Banc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.