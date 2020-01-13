Mge Energy Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Electric Utilities Industry (MGEE, PNM, POR, WR, EE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mge Energy Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 193.18. Following is Pnm Resources with a a price to cash flow ratio of 165.47. Portland General ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 58.05.

Westar Energy In follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.98, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.95.

