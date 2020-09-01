Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Energous Corp in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (WATT, VICR, PLUG, VSLR, AME)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Energous Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 55.55. Vicor Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 8.28. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 7.61.

Vivint Solar Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 6.12, and Ametek Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.63.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Energous Corp on February 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.48. Since that call, shares of Energous Corp have fallen 72.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.