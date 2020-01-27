Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc (KIRK, PIR, BBBY, HVT, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Pier 1 Imports with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.03.

