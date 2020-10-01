Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Pg&E Corp (PCG, SPKE, HE, GXP, PNW)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.31. Following is Spark Energy-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.17. Hawaiian Elec ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.10.

Great Plains Ene follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.54, and Pinnacle West rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.87.

