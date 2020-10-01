Petmed Express has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (PETS, SFLY, FLWS, EXPE, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Petmed Express ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.56. Shutterfly Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.12. 1-800-Flowers-A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.35.

Expedia Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.98, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Petmed Express on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Petmed Express have risen 34.4%. We continue to monitor Petmed Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.