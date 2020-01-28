Sabine Royalty Trust has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (SBR, NRT, FANG, SJT, PBT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.80. North European Oil Royalty Trust is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.81. Diamondback Ener ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.62.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.54, and Permian Basin Royalty Trust rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.41.

