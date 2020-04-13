Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Pdf Solutions in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PDFS, PLAB, NANO, VECO, ENTG)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pdf Solutions ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1,526.78. Photronics Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 151.69. Nanometrics Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.99.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.84, and Entegris Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.24.

