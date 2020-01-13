Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Pdf Solutions (PDFS, PLAB, NANO, VECO, AMKR)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pdf Solutions ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1,865.94. Photronics Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 212.84. Nanometrics Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.99.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.05, and Amkor Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.11.

