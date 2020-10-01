Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Unit Corp (UNT, PTEN, RDC, DO, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.80. Patterson-Uti is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.05. Rowan Companie-A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.22.

Diamond Offshore follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.21, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.04.

