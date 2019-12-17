Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn (HP, ICD, PTEN, ATW, RDC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,058.3%. Independence Con is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,746.0%. Patterson-Uti ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,787.4%.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,753.4%, and Rowan Companie-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,179.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rowan Companie-A on February 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.57. Since that call, shares of Rowan Companie-A have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.