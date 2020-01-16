Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn (HP, ICD, PTEN, ATW, RDC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,058.3%. Following is Independence Con with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,746.0%. Patterson-Uti ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,787.4%.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,753.4%, and Rowan Companie-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,179.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atwood Oceanics on September 13th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Atwood Oceanics have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Atwood Oceanics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.