Electro Sci Inds is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ESIO, UUU, BMI, VPG, PAR)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Electro Sci Inds ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 457.4%. Following is Universal Security Instruments Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,372.5%. Badger Meter Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,383.5%.

Vishay Preci follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,433.8%, and Par Technology Corp. rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,454.3%.

