Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (PEIX, INT, AE, PBF, ALJ)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Pacific Ethanol ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Following is World Fuel Svcs with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Adams Resources ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Pbf Energy Inc-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04, and Alon Usa Energy rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

