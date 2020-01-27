Shares of Pacific Ethanol Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PEIX, INT, PBF, ALJ, DK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Pacific Ethanol ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. World Fuel Svcs is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14.

Alon Usa Energy follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22, and Delek Us Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

