Pacific Ethanol has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PEIX, INT, PBF, ALJ, DK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Pacific Ethanol ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. World Fuel Svcs is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16.

Alon Usa Energy follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22, and Delek Us Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of World Fuel Svcs on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.69. Since that recommendation, shares of World Fuel Svcs have risen 38.2%. We continue to monitor World Fuel Svcs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.