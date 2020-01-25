Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ATR, OI, BLL, CCK, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a CE of $713. Following is Owens-Illinois with a CE of $492. Ball Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $448.

Crown Holdings I follows with a CE of $424, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the top five with a CE of $306.

