Shares of Owens-Illinois Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, SLGN, BERY, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.53. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.76.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.82.

