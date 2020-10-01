Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Owens-Illinois in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, BERY, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.49. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.95. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.67.

Silgan Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.12, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.00.

