Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (OI, GEF, SLGN, BERY, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

Berry Global Gro follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

