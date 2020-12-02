Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Owens-Illinois (OI, GEF, BERY, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.50. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.79. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.48.

Silgan Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.42, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.85.

