Usg Corp is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (USG, NCS, APOG, OC, IIIN)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.75. Following is Nci Building Sys with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.50. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.09.

Owens Corning follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.91, and Insteel Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.18.

