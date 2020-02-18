Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Tripadvisor Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (TRIP, LTRPA, OSTK, FLWS, LVNTA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Tripadvisor Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,481.3%. Following is Liberty Trp-A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,592.7%. Overstock.Com ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,882.2%.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,778.0%, and Liberty Ventur-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,691.3%.

