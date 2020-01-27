Ftd Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (FTD, OSTK, LTRPA, LE, SFLY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ftd Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Overstock.Com with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11. Liberty Trp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.29.

Lands' End Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30, and Shutterfly Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.74.

