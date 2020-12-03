Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CCXI, RGEN, GHDX, OSIR, RTRX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Chemocentryx Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 484.01. Following is Repligen Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 290.01. Genomic Health I ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 126.37.

Osiris Therapeut follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 92.84, and Retrophin Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 88.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Osiris Therapeut on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Osiris Therapeut have risen 41.5%. We continue to monitor Osiris Therapeut for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.