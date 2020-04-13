Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FARO, KEYS, BMI, CGNX, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Faro Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 559.26. Following is Keysight Tec with a a price to cash flow ratio of 68.79. Badger Meter Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.95.

Cognex Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.93, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.00.

