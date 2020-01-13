Shares of Faro Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FARO, KEYS, BMI, CGNX, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Faro Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 650.48. Following is Keysight Tec with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.96. Badger Meter Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.55.

Cognex Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.88, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.59.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Badger Meter Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Badger Meter Inc have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor Badger Meter Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.