Faro Tech is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FARO, KEYS, BMI, CGNX, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Faro Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 679.80. Keysight Tec is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 73.55. Badger Meter Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.01.

Cognex Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.62, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.76.

