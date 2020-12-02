Daktronics Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (DAKT, COHR, VPG, MTSC, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Daktronics Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.51. Coherent Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.54. Vishay Preci ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.44.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.73, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.97.

