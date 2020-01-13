Wabtec Corp is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (WAB, TRN, OSK, ASTE, SPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wabtec Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.65. Following is Trinity Industri with a a price to cash flow ratio of 64.39. Oshkosh Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.73.

Astec Industries follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.46, and Spartan Motors rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.88.

